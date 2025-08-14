Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Album CD Signing Event

The event featured members of the show’s cast, including Shelby Acosta, Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, and more.
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS celebrated Real Women Have Curves: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) with a special cast album CD signing at The Drama Book Shop on Thursday, July 31 at 3:00 PM. See photos here!
The event featured members of the show’s cast, including Shelby Acosta, Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Aline Mayagoitia, and Mauricio Mendoza, in addition to Benjamin Velez, one of the musical’s Tony Award-nominated songwriters.
The CD Real Women Have Curves features a 28-page booklet with complete lyrics, color production photography and more. The album, currently available on streaming and digital platforms, was produced by Julio Reyes Copello, the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by the Tony Award-nominated duo of Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.
