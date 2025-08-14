Scott Bakula Joins Ariana DeBose in THE BAKER'S WIFE at Classic Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula will star in The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company as Aimable Castagnet alongside the previously announced Ariana DeBose, who will play Genevieve.

Opening CSC’s 2025-2026 Season, The Baker’s Wife is a legendary musical written in 1976 that has never received a full-scale production in New York City. The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles), based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll).

The Baker’s Wife will run from October 23 – December 14, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. A complete performance schedule, additional casting, and full creative team will be announced at a later date.



is widely recognized for his work in feature films, television, musical theatre and more. Bakula has previously appeared in The Baker’s Wife as Dominique in a production at the Cincinnati Playhouse in 1980.



Bakula made his Broadway debut in 1983, starring as Joe DiMaggio in Marilyn: An American Fable. In 1988, he was honored with a Tony nomination for his starring role in the Broadway musical Romance/Romance.



Bakula last appeared on the New York stage, Off-Broadway, in The Connector, conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, with music by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman. He starred recently with his wife Chelsea Field in the Peterborough Players production of Man of La Mancha, playing Don Quixote and received acclaim subsequently in the Ford Theater’s production of Mr. Lincoln.



Bakula made his UK stage debut in Terrible Advice, a new play by Saul Rubinek at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Other theatre credits include starring as Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls at the Hollywood Bowl, Dancing in the Dark at San Diego’s Old Globe, Jane Anderson’s Quality of Life at The Geffen Playhouse, No Strings at UCLA’s Freud Playhouse, Shenandoah at the Ford’s Theater in Washington, DC, and An Evening with Scott Bakula also at the Ford’s Theater. He has also played long runs in the Off-Broadway and Los Angeles productions of Three Guys Naked from the Waist Down and the Los Angeles and Boston productions of Nite Club Confidential.



Fans know and love Bakula for his five-year stint in "Quantum Leap.” For his portrayal of time traveler Sam Beckett, he won a Golden Globe award (along with three more nominations) and four Emmy Award nominations. He directed three episodes of the series and in 2017, guest starred in the 12th season premiere of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” playing himself, where he gave a wink to “Quantum Leap”.



Bakula was last seen starring on the CBS hit “NCIS: New Orleans,” Bakula was nominated for an Emmy for the HBO Films Liberace biopic Behind the Candelabra, Other series include the TNT drama “Men of a Certain Age,”, the HBO dramedy “Looking,” He also starred as Captain Jonathan Archer in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” for which he received a People’s Choice Award nomination. He made a surprise cameo appearance in the fourth season premiere of “Only Murders in the Building.”



Film credits include Divinity, produced by Steven Soderbergh, The Informant, also from Steven Soderbergh; 1999’s Oscar-winning Best Picture American Beauty, for director Sam Mendes; Life as a House; Basmati Blues; Elsa And Fred; Clive Barker’s Lord Of Illusions; Major League: Back To The Minors; Mi Familia (My Family); A Passion To Kill; Color Of Night, with Bruce Willis; the football comedy Necessary Roughness; and Carl Reiner’s Sibling Rivalry which marked Bakula’s film debut. He was also heard as the voice of Danny the cat in the animated musical Cats Don’t Dance.



In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its first major New York appearance. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.