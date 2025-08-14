McKenzie Kurtz, Derek Klena & More Lead EVER AFTER Musical Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A workshop for the musical adaptation of Ever After was held in New York City, led by McKenzie Kurtz, Derek Klena, Lisa Howard, and more. A stage adaptation of the hit film that starred Drew Barrymore, the musical first premiered in 2015 and has been in development since. Directed by Marlo Hunter, the musical features music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisle, and a book by Kate Wetherhead.

According to a cast list posted to social media, the workshop included Kurtz as Danielle, Klena as Henry, Howard as Rodmilla, David Garrison as Leonardo Da Vinci / Auguste, David Beach as King Francis, Ann Sanders as Queen Marie / Grande Dame, Lizzy Tucker as Marguerite, Andrea Macasaet as Jacqueline, Nathan Salstone as Gustave, and Dan Rosales as Laurent.

The ensemble included Kanisha Feliciano, Ciara Alyse Harris, Katherine Riddle, Sonia Roman, Alexander Mendoza, and Jack Cahill-Lemme.

The musical adaptation of Ever After first had its world premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015. Heisler and Goldrich have continued to work on the project, with a Sierra Boggess-led production opening at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2019. Plans for the future of Ever After are being kept under wraps.

Ever After tells the story of Danielle de Barbarac, the daughter of a Nobleman in 16th Century France, who embarks on a series of adventures, standing up to her scheming stepmother, befriending Leonardo DaVinci and winning the love of the crown prince of France. This new musical sets the record straight on the fable of Cinderella, showing how a strong-willed, independent girl can make her dreams come true without the help of fairy godmothers, talking mice, or magic pumpkins.