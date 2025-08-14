Photos: JJ Niemann and More in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Rehearsals at Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marriott Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can, the delightfully entertaining musical comedy based on the true story about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. JJ Niemann, who stars as Charles Lee in Hamilton on Broadway will make his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, “Frank Abagnale Jr.” See rehearsal photos here!

The production also features Marriott Theatre favorite Nathaniel Stampley as “Agent Carl Hanratty”; Mariah Lyttle as “Brenda Strong” and Jessie Fisher as “Paula Abagnale.”

Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch, with Choreography by Deidre Goodwin and Music Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, Catch Me If You Can previews August 27, opens Wednesday, September 3 at 7pm, and runs through October 19.

Jet-set to the 1960s where charming con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank's lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes. Created by a Tony Award-winning dream team: book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like it Hot, Smash).





