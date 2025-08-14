Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates V-J Day With Times Square Kiss

2025 Tony Award Winner Jak Malone and co-creator and star Zoë Roberts of Operation Mincemeat commemorated the 80th anniversary of V-J Day, the day that marked the end of World War II and marked victory for the Allied Nations, with a recreation of the iconic photograph known as “V-J Day in Times Square.” See footage here!

The photograph, taken August 14th, 1945, by Alfred Eisenstaedt, depicts a US Navy sailor kissing a woman in Times Square after the news of Japan’s surrender broke and celebration swept through the city. The 80th anniversary of V-J Day serves a moment to reflect upon the history and atrocities of WWII, and remember importance of the real people who lived, fought, and endured those years.



This year, the critically acclaimed production was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts), and Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre (David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts). Malone won the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his role as ‘Hester Leggatt.’



Operation Mincemeat has been extended through February 15, 2026, originally set to be a 16-week run.



In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

