BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/14/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Teaching, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 8/14/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: SF Bay Area Local - Communications & Engagement Manager

Applicants must be based in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. This is a hybrid, part-time, year-round role that includes supporting in-person events. The Communications & Engagement Manager will partner with the EAD on the public storytelling about the organization, support building relationships with various stakeholders, implement fundraising communications needs, and organize engagement activities supporting core programming. The ideal candidate would have experience in a market... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Event Lead & Marketing

The primary responsibilities for the Event Lead at Edmonds College's Black Box Theatre are to provide event support for the theatre's varied live events and to develop and implement an effective marketing plan for our campus and surrounding community. Event supervision duties include overseeing staff and the theatre's technical operations, fostering positive client and community relations, and protecting the theatre assets. Marketing duties include creating and implementing a marketing pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Individual Giving Director

POSITION: Associate Individual Giving Director CLASSIFICATION: Year-Round, Full-Time STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Advancement Director SUPERVISES: Advancement Coordinator COMPENSATION: $70,000-80,000, commensurate with experience LOCATION: Preference is for this individual to be NYC or Williamstown based. Position requires relocating to Williamstown, MA, from June to August, during which housing is provided. HIRING TIMELINE: Applications to be accepted until the position ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

About Us At Playhouse Theatre Academy, our mission is to ignite creativity and foster inclusivity by empowering artists of all ages—from 3 to 103—with transformative theatre programs that promote personal growth, exploration, and self-expression. Operated by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., we connect students with exceptional professional artists and productions through our partnership with the renowned Playhouse on Park. In an era where the arts are often sidelined in educational curricula,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Description: Playhouse Theatre Group is looking for a collaborative, friendly, adaptable Technical Director to join its staff. Playhouse on Park is a 163 seat black box theater in West Hartford, CT. We produce a varied season of work including plays, musicals, dance performances, theatre for young audiences, and occasional one-off events such as stand-up comedy nights, play readings, and small concerts. Responsibilities: The Playhouse on Park Technical Director is responsible for ove... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Box Office Manager Position Summary: The Box Office Associate position provides exceptional customer service to all Playwrights Horizons audience members. The associate is a front-line team member, regularly interacting with customers, and providing for their needs... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Coordinator

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary American playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work, and Playwrights Downtown is a facility that houses the Playwrights Horizons Theater School and Studios @440. Reports To: Administrative Director, Downtown Position Summary We are seeking a highly organized and responsible individual to welcome guests and help manage Playwrights Dow... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Technician (Seasonal)

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: Perform theater/stadium opening and closing dut... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Supervisor (Performance shift)

Syracuse Stage (Syracuse, NY) seeks a part-time Box Office Supervisor to oversee the Syracuse Stage Box Office and its staff during Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University Department of Drama performances and special events. For a full job description and to apply, please visit: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities If you have difficulty submitting your application, please email HR@syracusestage.org or call (315) 443-9842.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting and Hiring Coordinator - Florida Studio Theatre

Casting and Hiring Coordinator Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, seeks qualified applicants for the position of Casting and Hiring Coordinator. FST is Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown Sarasota and operating 20+ productions over 52 weeks every year. The Casting and Hiring Coordinator works directly with the Producing Artistic Director to facilitate casting and creative/designer hiring ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

JOB TITLE: Company Manager REPORTS TO: Managing Producer FLSA Status: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $55,000 - $60,000 annually LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Company Manager is vital to supporting the full company of actors, crew, and creative personnel for all Goodman Theatre productions. This position is responsible for managing a wide range of administrative and logistical needs—including travel, housing, contracts, and day-to-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Events Coordinator

JOB TITLE: Development Events Coordinator REPORTS TO: Sr. Director of Special Events & Stewardship FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt, Hourly COMPENSATION RATE: $20.19 per hour (Approx. $42,000 annually) LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Development Events Coordinator (DEC) is responsible for coordinating a variety of fundraising/stewardship/cultivation events throughout the season. The DEC also coordinates the Development dep... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Department Coordinator

POSITION: Costume Shop Coordinator Department: Wardrobe Reports to: Director of Production Classification: Full-Time Salary Exempt; Permanent Benefits: 2 Weeks Paid Vacation Option for Health, Dental, Vision Option 401K General Description: Tulsa Ballet is looking for a highly motivated, organized, creative individual to oversee all aspects of Wardrobe for Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education productions, events, marketing needs, and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Associate

COMMUNICATIONS ASSOCIATE Reports to: Director of Communications FLSA Status: Exempt Classification: Full-time | Salaried Salary Range: $40,000 – $50,000 The Communications Associate plays a critical role in advancing UCPAC’s mission by promoting its programming, brand, and impact to audiences throughout Union County and beyond. This position supports all aspects of the organization’s marketing and communications efforts, including show-specific campaigns, institutional messaging, and rev... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Production Officer

REPORTS TO: President & CEO SUPERVISES: Production Team (Director of Artistic Administration, Director of Education and Community Engagement, Director of Orchestra Personnel, Production Manager, Stage Manager, orchestra librarians, staff conductors, chorus leadership, full-time production support staff, and a host of contractors and vendors) WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Development Officer, Music Director In only its 42nd seaso... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Global Arts Live seeks Director of Artistic Programs

The Director of Artistic Programs (Director) will lead the visioning, planning, and booking of Global Arts Live’s annual performance seasons, curating a diverse slate of global music, jazz, folk/roots, and dance, presented at both the new performing arts center and several other venues in Boston, Somerville, and Cambridge. They will oversee all artistic programming activities, including season design, artist selection, agent engagement, contract negotiation, and scheduling. The Director will pa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Department: Administrative, Front of House Position: Part-Time seasonal, non-exempt. 20-25 hours/week until mid-late December 2025. 5-10 hours/month until July 2026. Location: New York City, in-person at Ensemble Studio Theatre, with the ability to work remotely pending the production calendar Compensation: $25/hour Start Date: On or about September 15, 2025 AUDIENCE SERVICES MANAGER JOB PROFILE The Audience Services Manager will execute all areas pertaining to box office and Front of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Manager and Front of House Team Member

House Manager and Front of House Team Member Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Location: Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street, NYC) Start Date: August 25, 2025 (remote training for first week) Deadline to Apply: Applications will be accepted through August 13, 2025 To Apply: https://forms.gle/66HhUmbcz52rHELN6 The Lucille Lortel Theatre provides reasonable accommodations to applicants and employees with disabilities. Please let us know if you require accommodation during the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director

Nashville Repertory Theatre (Nashville Rep) is seeking a visionary, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to co-lead the organization at a pivotal moment in its evolution. The Artistic Director will be a bold and inclusive artistic leader who is deeply passionate about theatre’s role in shaping culture and community. They will provide the creative vision for Nashville Rep, curating an annual production season that is both artistically vibrant, community-centered and fiscally responsible... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arizona Theatre Company seeks Executive Director

The Executive Director of the Arizona Theatre Company will provide the leadership, direction, and management necessary to support the organization’s ongoing growth and operational success. As part of a co-leadership model with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director will collaborate closely with the Board of Trustees to establish a long-term vision and strategy that is effective, achievable, and sustainable, and will co-lead its implementation. The Executive Director will be directly re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Production Manager

TITLE: Assistant Production Manager STATUS: Full time/Exempt DIVISION: Production DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Director of Production POSTITION AVAILABLE: August 18th, 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: This position will require mostly onsite work in conjunction with Studio Theatre’s remote work policy. SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: This position requires weekend and evening work in order to facilitate the needs of productions which varies week to week. Tech can consist of 10–12-hour days and lon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager-

Alley Theatre is looking for a talented individual to join the team to work directly with the Managing Director, Artistic Director and leadership team in extensive supervision and coordination of the day-to-day operations of the theatre. Management Consultants for the Arts has been engaged to facilitate this search. A full position description may be found here: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/general-manager-alley Compensation Amount The annual salary range for the General Man... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hiring Experienced Touring Crew – A Taste of Ireland (USA Tour, Sept–Dec 2025)

Pace Live is seeking experienced and versatile technical and touring crew for the U.S. tour of A Taste of Ireland, a dynamic theatrical Irish dance and music production - Touring from September through December 2025. We are hiring for the following paid contract roles: Open Positions: Audio Technician Lighting Technician Video Technician Wardrobe Manager / Assistant Merchandise Manager Tour Manager Stage Manager Driver/Loader Production Manager What We’re Lookin... (more)