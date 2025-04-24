Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 24

Pirates! the Penzance Musical opens on Broadway

Friday, April 25

Outer Critics Circle Awards nominations announced

Sunday, April 27

Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Video: FLOYD COLLINS Starring Jeremy Jordan, Now Playing on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

On April 21, Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of the Broadway debut of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel's FLOYD COLLINS. Check out all new footage from the show, starring Jeremy Jordan, in the video here!

BROADWAY BARES: COME OUT, COME OUT to Take Place in June

by Joshua Wright

Click your heels (or heels off) as 200 of NYC's most dazzling dancers erupt into full-out, larger-than-life production numbers in Broadway Bares: Come Out Come Out, this year's Oz-ified spin on Broadway Cares' striptease spectacular.

Photos/Video: Eva Longoria, Sofia Vergara, Gloria Estefan, and More Attend REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

by Stephi Wild

On April 22, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical hosted an iconic group of Latina women in support of the new production. Check out photos and video from the event here!

Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY in London's West End

by Stephi Wild

Production photos have been released of the West End cast of The Great Gatsby. The new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's landmark novel is now playing at the London Coliseum.

Jeremy Jordan Reflects on Fiyero Audition for WICKED Movie: 'I Didn't Show Up With What They Wanted'

by Josh Sharpe

Jeremy Jordan has joined the ranks of Amanda Seyfried, Cristin Milioti, and other talented performers who are speaking out about their Wicked movie auditions.

10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU Stage Adaptation in the Works by Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

10 Things I Hate About You, based on the beloved 1999 Touchstone Pictures film written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, is being adapted for the stage as a new musical. Learn more!

Chris Perfetti, Beth Leavel and More to Star in WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Industry Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Matthew Lombardo's new backstage comedy, When Playwrights Kill, will have two private industry readings starring SAG Award winner Chris Perfetti and more. Learn more about the show!

Stephen Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Will Be Published Alongside European Premiere

by Stephi Wild

Theatre publisher Nick Hern Books will posthumously publish Here We Are, the final work by legendary American composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, on 22 May 2025 alongside the musical's European premiere at the National Theatre, London.

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'With One Look' Through Bullhorn After SUNSET BLVD. Cancelation

by Michael Major

Some technical difficulties can't stop Nicole Scherzinger! Although the matinee of Sunset Boulevard was canceled due to technical difficulties, a new video shows her performing her act one showstopper, 'With One Look,' through a bullhorn.

Videos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Performs Surprise Concert During Medical Hold

by Michael Major

The stars of Maybe Happy Ending performed an impromptu concert last night during an emergency hold. Watch videos of Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron singing songs from The Wizard of Oz, Glee, Les Misérables, A Star Is Born, and more.

