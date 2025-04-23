News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'With One Look' Through Bullhorn After SUNSET BLVD. Cancelation

The matinee of the hit revival was canceled due to technical difficulties.

Apr. 23, 2025
Some technical difficulties can't stop Nicole Scherzinger! Although the matinee of Sunset Boulevard was canceled due to technical difficulties, the show's star still treated the audience to her act one showstopper, "With One Look," through a bullhorn. Scherzinger can be seen holding her phone to the horn for accompaniment, as she belts out the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

"Went to the matinee of Sunset Blvd and they had to cancel due to technical difficulties but Nicole Scherzinger came out and sang us a song thru a bullhorn," an audience member posted on social media, sharing the video.

The production has not yet confirmed if tonight's performance will go on as scheduled.

Scherzinger can currently be seen in the hit revival through July 13. Lloyd Webber's iconic musical features an iconic score, also including "The Perfect Year" and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023 and immediately grabbed the attention of theatergoers worldwide. The show went on to win a record eight Olivier Awards, including Best Revival, Best Director for Lloyd, Best Actress for Scherzinger, and Best Actor for Francis. The Broadway production is running through July 13 at the St. James Theatre.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.   


Cast
Photos
Videos
