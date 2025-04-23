Jeremy Jordan Reflects on Fiyero Audition for WICKED Movie: 'I Didn't Show Up With What They Wanted'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeremy Jordan has joined the ranks of Amanda Seyfried, Cristin Milioti, and other talented performers who are speaking out about their Wicked movie auditions. In an interview with The New York Times about his role in the new production of Floyd Collins, the Tony-nominee shared a few details about his audition for Fiyero in the two-part blockbuster movie of Wicked.

“I didn’t show up with what they wanted, so I had to try to make last-minute adjustments, and it was clearly not going well,” said Jordan. “They were like, ‘Well, you sound great. Goodbye.'” Nick and Joe Jonas, Ryan McCartan, and Spencer Sutherland are other actors who auditioned for the part, which ultimately went to Jonathan Bailey.

Last December, Amanda Seyfried discussed her audition for the character of Glinda: "I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process [but] everything happens the way it's meant to." She went on to praise Ariana Grande, who plays the character in the two-part adaptation. "It’s an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well."

At the SAG Awards in February, Broadway alum Cristin Milioti recalled her audition to play Elphaba in the acclaimed Wicked movie. "I did a really bad job," the Once star admitted in an interview with Deadline. When pressed, she explained that she was unable to hit a "real big famous note" in her audition song, which likely was the iconic riff at the end of Defying Gravity. "Jon [M. Chu] was really kind about it and I really went for it," she recalled, with a laugh.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, was a massive critical and financial success and is now available to stream on Peacock. Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

Jeremy Jordan is currently on Broadway in Floyd Collins, following his run in The Great Gatsby in 2024. Read reviews for the new musical here. Jordan's other Broadway credits include Rock of Ages, Bonnie & Clyde, Newsies, West Side Story, and Waitress. On screen, he starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the 2014 musical film The Last Five Years and as Jimmy Collins in the NBC series Smash.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas