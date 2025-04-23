Chris Perfetti, Beth Leavel and More to Star in WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Industry Reading

The cast also features Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan, Tony Award nominees Christopher Fitzgerald and Kevin Chamberlin, and Tomas Matos.
On Thursday June 19th in New York, Matthew Lombardo’s new backstage comedy, When Playwrights Kill, will have two private industry readings starring SAG Award winner Chris Perfetti, Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Bonnie Milligan, Tony Award nominees Christopher Fitzgerald and Kevin Chamberlin, and Tomas Matos. Noah Himmelstein will direct.
This hilarious behind-the-scenes play stars Chris Perfetti as “Jack Hawkins”, an aspiring playwright on the verge of making his Broadway debut. But after being forced to hire the notoriously difficult and certifiably insane actress “Brooke Remington” (Beth Leavel), his play’s out of town tryout in Boston proves disastrous.
Desperately not wanting to bring the production to New York and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped. Kevin Chamberlin plays seasoned director “Oliver Kendall Walker”, who frantically attempts to keep the playwright and actress from killing each other. Literally.
Christopher Fitzgerald will portray “Freddie Carlton” a down-on-his-luck producer determined to revive his career. Bonnie Milligan plays “Liz Jennings” the unruffled production stage manager who attempts to bring calm to all of the chaos while Tomas Matos portrays “Tobias Deschanel” the fabulous drug-dealing convicted felon who bafflingly lands the job as the actress’ prompter.
The readings are presented by producer Bryan McCaffrey. Casting is by Nick Peciaro and the Production Stage Manager is Chris Catti.
