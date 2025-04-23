Videos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Performs Surprise Concert During Medical Hold

A 30 minute medical hold lead to an impromptu concert by the stars of the new musical.
The stars of Maybe Happy Ending performed an impromptu concert last night during a 30 minute medical hold. Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron sat on the stage to serenade the audience with songs from The Wizard of Oz, Glee, Les Misérables, A Star Is Born, and more! See videos from the pop-up "Tiny Suitcase Concert" below.
"A big thank you to the exceptional team at the Belasco for handling a medical hold with such attention and care," Maybe Happy Ending wrote on social media. "We're so grateful everyone is safe. Thank you to our singular cast for sharing a little extra magic onstage tonight and to you, our fireflies, for singing with us."
Also starring Marcus Choi, the new romantic musical comedy is now playing at the Belasco Theatre. It is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park.
@maybehappyendingbway
✨ tiny suitcase concert ✨ A big thank you to the exceptional team at the Belasco for handling a medical hold with such attention and care. We're so grateful everyone is safe. Thank you to our singular cast for sharing a little extra magic onstage tonight and to you, our fireflies, for singing with us 💜 @shel sings "Over the Rainbow" onstage at Maybe Happy Ending, accompanied by @Darren Criss and @dezduron.♬ original sound - maybehappyendingbway
tonight at Maybe Happy Ending on broadway:— 🦦🌙 shibbi ~❄️7️⃣ 편생 아가새 ~ (@shibbicho) April 23, 2025
free 30 min freestyle concert by the main cast thanks to an emergency break pic.twitter.com/tEmxSGrgOs
@thecolejohnston
Dez Duron saving the day when a medical emergency caused a show stop at the evening performance of Maybe Happy Ending on Tuesday 22nd April. Gorgeous 👏🏼 #maybehappyending #broadway #showstop #dezduron♬ original sound - Cole Johnston
@alexadanoff
Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron perform Shallow at Maybe Happy Ending during an unexpected intermission due to a medical emergency #maybehappyending #darrencriss #glee #ladygaga #bradleycooper #astarisborn #helenjshen♬ original sound - Alexa Danoff
@thecolejohnston
During a show stop for a medical emergency at Maybe Happy Ending on Tuesday 22nd April, three cast members stepped out to fill the time while they helped the person in need. Apparently the person is ok! And we got a free concert! #maybehappyending #broadway #showstop #darrencriss #lesmiserables #idreamedadream #helenjshen♬ original sound - Cole Johnston
@thecolejohnston
Impromptu concert by Darren Criss and Dez Duron at Maybe Happy Ending, Tuesday 22nd April We had a medical emergency causing a show stop and they came out to entertain 👏🏼🙏🏼 #maybehappyending #broadway #showstop #darrencriss #dezduron♬ original sound - Cole Johnston
Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.