Videos: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Performs Surprise Concert During Medical Hold

The stars of Maybe Happy Ending performed an impromptu concert last night during a 30 minute medical hold. Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron sat on the stage to serenade the audience with songs from The Wizard of Oz, Glee, Les Misérables, A Star Is Born, and more! See videos from the pop-up "Tiny Suitcase Concert" below.

"A big thank you to the exceptional team at the Belasco for handling a medical hold with such attention and care," Maybe Happy Ending wrote on social media. "We're so grateful everyone is safe. Thank you to our singular cast for sharing a little extra magic onstage tonight and to you, our fireflies, for singing with us."

Also starring Marcus Choi, the new romantic musical comedy is now playing at the Belasco Theatre. It is directed by Tony winner Michael Arden, with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park.

Helen J Shen Sings "Somewhere Over the Rainbow"

@maybehappyendingbway ✨ tiny suitcase concert ✨ A big thank you to the exceptional team at the Belasco for handling a medical hold with such attention and care. We're so grateful everyone is safe. Thank you to our singular cast for sharing a little extra magic onstage tonight and to you, our fireflies, for singing with us 💜 @shel sings "Over the Rainbow" onstage at Maybe Happy Ending, accompanied by @Darren Criss and @dezduron. ♬ original sound - maybehappyendingbway

Darren Criss Reprises His Glee "Teenage Dream" Katy Perry Cover

tonight at Maybe Happy Ending on broadway:



free 30 min freestyle concert by the main cast thanks to an emergency break pic.twitter.com/tEmxSGrgOs — 🦦🌙 shibbi ~❄️7️⃣ 편생 아가새 ~ (@shibbicho) April 23, 2025

Dez Duron Sings "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra

Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and Dez Duron Sing "Shallow" By Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper From A Star Is Born

Helen J Shen Sings "I Dreamed A Dream" From Les Misérables

Dez Duron Sings "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone

About Maybe Happy Ending

Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.