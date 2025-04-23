10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU Stage Adaptation in the Works by Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



10 Things I Hate About You, based on the beloved 1999 Touchstone Pictures film written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, is being adapted for the stage as a new musical. The show is being developed for Broadway with a score by GRAMMY Award nominee Carly Rae Jepsen and GRAMMY Award winner Ethan Gruska, book by Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Lena Dunham and award-winning playwright Jessica Huang, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt.



10 Things I Hate About You, a retelling of William Shakespeare’s 1594 play The Taming of the Shrew, launched the careers of Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt and showcased a breakout performance by Alison Janney. The film was a box office hit and gained cult status thanks to its keen and witty examination of teenage life in a 1990s Seattle suburb and the nuanced portrayal of sisters Kat and Bianca Stratford.



Since its release, the film has been celebrated by critics and fans and was included in EW’s list of Best High School Movies of All Time. Ledger’s iconic performance of the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio’s classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” in the film has become inspiration for numerous marriage proposals and viral videos. 10 Things I Hate About You is produced by Bosner by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.



