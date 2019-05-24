Wake Up With BWW 5/24: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, MAGIC MIKE Cancelled, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Friday! Wrap up another week by catching up on the latest Broadway news!

The full cast has been announced for the Broadway run of Jagged Little Pill! The original leads will reprise their roles, including Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and more! Check out the full cast list below!

The Boston engagement of Magic Mike the Musical has been cancelled following the departure of members of the creative team. It had previously been announced that the show would carry on as planned, but now the run is no longer set for this fall.

The lineup has been announced for Broadway Bakes! Come buy a cookie from Laura Osnes, Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare, and more at Schmackary's next week!

1) Breaking: Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and More Will Lead JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway

The original Broadway cast has been announced for JAGGED LITTLE PILL, a new musical inspired by the groundbreaking Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, beginning preview performances November 3, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC).. (more...)

2) MAGIC MIKE Musical Cancels Boston Engagement Following Creative Team Exit

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned that the scheduled Boston run of the Magic Mike musical has been cancelled following the exit of the original creative team. The production had originally announced the musical would go on as scheduled, but today announced the run is no longer set for this fall.. (more...)

3) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Toronto To Close Early On July 21st

by Alan Henry

The Toronto production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, which has recently extended into the fall, will now close early, on July 21st. The production will have played for 20 weeks, including preview performances.. (more...)

4) Laura Osnes, Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare and More to Work the Schmackary's Counter for BROADWAY BAKES

Schmackary's, 'the official cookie of Broadway,' will host their 5th annual BROADWAY BAKES from May 27-31, 2019. Over twenty of the biggest names on Broadway, including 2019 Tony Awards nominees, will join together to work behind the counter at Schmackary's, selling cookies to customers and raising money in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Mary-Louise Parker Will Lead Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway; David Cromer Set to Direct

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as 'Bella' in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival (New York Times 'Critic's Pick'). Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as 'Christopher.'. (more...)

Disney's live-action Aladdin film opens in theatres today!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin." The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.

30 Days of Tony: Day 18- Ali Stroker Makes Tony History With The Deaf West Revival Of SPRING AWAKENING

In 2016, the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening made history in more ways than one, but its most notable contribution was 2019 Best Featured Actress in a Musical nominee, Ali Stroker.

That year, Ali became the first Broadway actor in a wheelchair in history. She also made Tony history bringing her Mariana Wheelan (and perhaps the greatest lyric pun ever) to the 70th annual ceremony.

Ali continues to break barriers this season as the first actor in a wheelchair to earn a Tony nomination, as well as expanding the boundaries of actors with disabilities nightly with her sexually liberated portrayal of Ado Annie in another Broadway revival, Oklahoma!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Harold Wheeler

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Harold Wheeler!

Beanie Feldstein will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Music Legend Barry Manilow To Begin Broadway Residency This July

The New York Post is reporting that worldwide music superstar Barry Manilow will take up residence on Broadway this summer.

According to the report, Manilow will play the Lunt-Fontanne with performances beginning July 26 and running through August 18.

Manilow was last seen on Broadway in 2013. His show Barry Manilow on Broadway played to sold-out audiences throughout its six-week run at the. St. James.

What we're watching: Watch Samantha Massell and Jimmy Brewer Sing From THE FLAMINGO KID

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Flamingo Kid at Hartford Stage! ! In the video below, watch "Never Met A Boy Like You" sung by Samantha Massell and Jimmy Brewer.

The Flamingo Kid, inspired by the 1984 Garry Marshall coming-of-age film starring Matt Dillon, reunites Tresnjak with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder's Tony Award-winning book writer and lyricist Robert L. Freedman. They are collaborating for the first time with the Tony Award-nominated composer Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens, War Paint).

Social Butterfly: Zayn Malik and Becky G. Give Sneak Peek of ALADDIN Music Video

Check out a sneak peek of the music video for "Un Mundo Ideal" (A Whole New World) with @ZaynMalik & @IAmBeckyG from Disney's #Aladdin, in theaters tonight! pic.twitter.com/zwJZIAtHlG - Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) May 23, 2019

We're heading to a whole new world with this sneak peek of a special music video for Zayn Malik and Becky G.'s take on the Disney classic "A Whole New World" from the live-action remake of Aladdin!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Leslie Kritzer, who turns 42 today!

Leslie Kritzer is currently on Broadway in Beetlejuice! Kritzer, a Lucille Lortel Award winner for her performance in The Robber Bridegroom, was last seen on Broadway in Something Rotten! Her credits also include the original Broadway casts of Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair, and Sondheim on Sondheim and on TV (Law & Order, Vinyl, Difficult People, Younger).

