Breaking: Mary-Louise Parker Will Lead Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway; David Cromer Set to Direct

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit).

Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as "Bella" in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival (New York Times "Critic's Pick"). Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

THE SOUND INSIDE will begin performances on September 14, 2019 with an official opening night set October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play THE SOUND INSIDE is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design) and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

THE SOUND INSIDE is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater and Rebecca Gold. The world premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE was developed and produced by Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director. The play was commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater.



Beginning Monday, June 24 at 10AM, tickets will be available through Audience Rewards® (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the ArtsTM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.soundinsidebroadway.com or www.telecharge.com.

Performance Schedule:

From September 14 - October 9, The Sound Inside will play Tuesday-Saturday evenings at 8pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. Beginning October 10, the schedule will be Tuesday-Thursday evenings at 7pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, Wednesday and Saturdays at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, THE SOUND INSIDE is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.





