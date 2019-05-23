Laura Osnes, Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare and More to Work the Schmackary's Counter for BROADWAY BAKES

Schmackary's, "the official cookie of Broadway," will host their 5th annual BROADWAY BAKES from May 27-31, 2019. Over twenty of the biggest names on Broadway, including 2019 Tony Awards nominees, will join together to work behind the counter at Schmackary's, selling cookies to customers and raising money in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Each day, from 3:00-7:00 PM , half of the sales and all of the tips generated while the Broadway stars are working at Schmackary's will go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

In the past years, Schmackary's Broadway Bakes event helped raise over $53,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Zachary "Schmackary" Schmahl, the owner, creator and cookie master of Schmackary's finds it very important to give back to the Broadway community as they have been extremely supportive of the 7-year old cookie company since the very beginning. "Every step of the way, the backing of the theatre community has helped our little cookie company grow into a huge success story," Schmahl said. "So when it came time to give back, Schmackary's wanted to assist the Broadway community in any way possible. Broadway Bakes was born and the stars have come out twice now to help us give back and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS."

Schedule

Monday, May 27

3:00-5:00 PM

Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill) and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate)



5:00-7:00 PM

Lesli Margherita (The Flamingo Kid), Wesley Taylor (Alice By Heart), and Isaac Powell (Once On This Island)



Tuesday, May 28

3:00-5:00 PM

Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice - 2019 Tony Nominee), Jimmy Davis (Oklahoma), and Will Brill (Oklahoma)



5:00-7:00 PM

Be More Chill's Joe Iconis (2019 Tony Nominee), Jason "SweetTooth" Williams, and Charlie Rosen



Wednesday, May 29

3:00-5:00 PM

TBA



5:00-7:00 PM

Laura Osnes (Broadway Princess Party), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), and Ben Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees)



Thursday, May 30

3:00-5:00 PM

Frozen's Cassie Levy and Patti Murin



5:00-7:00 PM

Anastasia's Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill) and John Bolton



Friday, May 31

3:00-5:00 PM

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's James Snyder, Jenny Jules, and Matt Mueller



5:00-7:00 PM

Mean Girls' Kyle Selig and Grey Henson



More details and additional stars will be announced on www.BroadwayBakes.com

