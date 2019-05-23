30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days Of Tony! Day 18- Ali Stroker Makes Tony History With The Deaf West Revival Of SPRING AWAKENING

May. 23, 2019  

In 2016, the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening made history in more ways than one, but its most notable contribution was 2019 Best Featured Actress in a Musical nominee, Ali Stroker.

That year, Ali became the first Broadway actor in a wheelchair in history. She also made Tony history bringing her Mariana Wheelan (and perhaps the greatest lyric pun ever) to the 70th annual ceremony.

Ali continues to break barriers this season as the first actor in a wheelchair to earn a Tony nomination, as well as expanding the boundaries of actors with disabilities nightly with her sexually liberated portrayal of Ado Annie in another Broadway revival, Oklahoma!

Check out Ali and the amazing cast of Michael Arden's Spring Awakening bemoaning 'The Bitch Of Living' at the 2016 Tonys below!

