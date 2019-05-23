Music Legend Barry Manilow To Begin Broadway Residency This July
The New York Post is reporting that worldwide music superstar Barry Manilow will take up residence on Broadway this summer.
According to the report, Manilow will play the Lunt-Fontanne with performances beginning July 26 and running through August 18.
Manilow was last seen on Broadway in 2013, Barry Manilow on Broadway played to sell-out audiences throughout its six-week run at the. St. James.
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists.
The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.