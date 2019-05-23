MAGIC MIKE Musical Cancels Boston Engagement Following Creative Team Exit

BroadwayWorld has learned that the scheduled Boston run of the Magic Mike musical has been cancelled following the exit of the original creative team. The production had originally announced the musical would go on as scheduled, but today announced the run is no longer set for this fall.

The production issued a statement noting that they "don't feel the musical is ready for production"

Ticketholders for the production who purchased by credit card online, by phone or at the box office will be automatically refunded in full. Those who purchased their tickets with cash must return to the box office at 106 Boylston Street for a full refund. All others who purchased through a third party service or other means not directly associated with the Emerson Colonial Theatre must return to their original point of purchase. For further questions related to ticketing, guests are encouraged to contact the box office at 888-616-0272 or by email to infoColonial@theambassadors.com.

The creative team was previously announced included Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey writing the score, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa writing the book. Trip Cullman, who was previously announced as the director, remained involved with the production at last update.

Set before the hit movies "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL," this original stage production tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club...and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?





