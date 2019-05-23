WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Harold Wheeler

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Harold Wheeler!

Quick Facts About Harold

His Nomination: Best Orchestrations

The Show: Ain't Too Proud

Up Against: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Hadestown), Simon Hale (Tootsie), Larry Hochman (Kiss Me, Kate), Daniel Kluger (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!)

Did You Know?: Harold is technically already a 2019 Tony winner, as he'll be honored for Lifetime Achievement.

Harold on Ain't Too Proud: "I love the fact that this musical has a book that's very serious. What I do as an orchestrator is I try to capture the emotions of the actors in my orchestrations. If you really want the audience to cry, I can help make them cry."

Watch below as Harold tells us all about what this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





