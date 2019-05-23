ALADDIN
VIDEO: Zayn Malik and Becky G. Give Sneak Peek of ALADDIN Music Video

May. 23, 2019  

We're heading to a whole new world with this sneak peek of a special music video for Zayn Malik and Becky G.'s take on the Disney classic "A Whole New World" from the live-action remake of Aladdin! Take a trip to Agrabah with the video below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers.



