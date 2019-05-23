Breaking: Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and More Will Lead JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway

All of the original leads from the show's run at A.R.T. will reprise their roles!

The original Broadway cast has been announced for Jagged Little Pill, a new musical inspired by the groundbreaking Grammy-winning album by Alanis Morissette, beginning preview performances November 3, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC).

The Broadway production will star Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), newcomer Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena (Anastasia), Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas), Lauren Patten (Fun Home)and Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) last summer. Tickets for the musical are on sale to the general public today, at Telecharge.com.

Completing the Broadway company are Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot). The musical will celebrate its official opening night on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."

Atlantic Records has partnered with Jagged Little Pill for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums.

The world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 - July 15, 2018, at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history. Variety declared the musical "Triumphant! Not since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." BuzzFeed described the show as "stirring, breathtaking and exceptionally relevant...work this ambitious broadens our perspective of what theater can do." NPR declared, "Morissette's anthems are now for the ages. Visually interpreted in Jagged Little Pill with an absorbing intimacy and ingenuity, they reach down to our deepest raw selves, regardless of who we are."

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade); Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen); Tony-nominated Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress); and Tony-winning Video & Projection DesignerFinn Ross (Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time). The production features additional music by Michael Farrell & Guy Sigsworth. Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (The Producers).

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased via www.Telecharge.com/212-239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250), or by visiting the Broadhurst Theatre Box Office at 235 W 44th St., NYC. Box office hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm. The regular performance schedule for Jagged Little Pill is as follows: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm & 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. For performances November 5th through November 27th, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday shows begin at 8pm. The performance on Sunday, November 3 is at 8pm. Schedule is subject to change.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You