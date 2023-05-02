Wake Up With BWW 5/2: Tony Nominations, Theatre World Awards, Plus a Message From Auli'i Cravalho

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Later this morning, Funny Girl star, Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) will announce the nominations for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. A selection of categories will be read LIVE on CBS Mornings at 8:30am ET, followed by a full announcement right here at 9am ET.

Yesterday, the Theatre World Award recipients were revealed. Check out the list below!

Find out who will portray The Harmonists, the legendary real-life musical group, in Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Auli'i Cravalho in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Auli'i Cravalho We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has announced the 2023 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production. See the full list!. (more...)

MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025

by Michael Major

Mamma Mia! creator Judy Craymer has revealed that a third film is in its earliest stages, with a possible return to Broadway in 2025 also in the works. Craymer revealed that, while there is nothing official set, the third film is in its earliest stages, with all of its previous stars, including Cher and Meryl Streep, being eyed to return.. (more...)

Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Phillipa Soo and the cast of Camelot kicked off the month of May with a performance of 'The Lusty Month of May' on the TODAY Show. The performance is also the first of four Broadway shows performing on The TODAY Show's Broadway Week this week. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

Final Tony Admin Decisions Leave Some Scratching Their Heads

by Cara Joy David

Tomorrow is the big day-the Tony nominations. That means last week was the last eligibility decisions. Let's peek behind the curtain at some of the main things we learned last week.. (more...)

Find Out Who is Starring as The Harmonists in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's HARMONY on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The producers of Harmony have announced the actors who will portray The Harmonists, the legendary real-life musical group in Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman.. (more...)

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Lead Hulu's DRAG ME TO DINNER Series Featuring Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West & More

by Michael Major

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka will star in and executive produce Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner. Judges include Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood. Burtka will serve as resident expert and the life of the party. The series is hosted by dapper NYC legend Murray Hill.. (more...)

CAMELOT, SHUCKED & More to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW's Broadway Week

by Michael Major

The TODAY Show will have their annual 'Broadway Week' this week with performances from Camelot, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and A Beautiful Noise. Check out the schedule of performances for The TODAY Show's Broadway Week now!. (more...)

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

by Team BWW

Broadway's biggest night is back in 2023! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns this June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2023/2023 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!. (more...)

How to See WAITRESS: LIVE ON BROADWAY Film at the Tribeca Film Festival

by Michael Major

The Tribeca Film festival has announced the screening dates for the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!, the filmed capture of the hit Broadway musical. Sara Bareilles will also give a special performance following the world premiere of the film. Find out when you can see the Waitress live capture and how to get tickets now!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Tony nominations are announced today! Stay tuned for all coverage on BroadwayWorld beginning at 9am!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!