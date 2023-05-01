Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Lead Hulu's DRAG ME TO DINNER Series Featuring Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West & More

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Lead Hulu's DRAG ME TO DINNER Series Featuring Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West & More

The drag-tastical series debuts Wednesday, May 31, only on Hulu.

May. 01, 2023  

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka will star in and executive produce Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner. The drag-tastical series debuts Wednesday, May 31, only on Hulu.

Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows!

Competing queens include Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West, Marti Gould Cummings, Willam, and more.

In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.

Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­- let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!

At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest "prize" in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater - because one team may be GREAT ... but the other is GRATER.

Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It's deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!

The Queens also include Alaska, Alexis Mateo, Bebe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin', Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka serve as executive producers, alongside Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios, in addition to David Chang, Dave O'Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen serving as executive producers for Majordomo Media. James Sunderland is the showrunner and executive producer.





Related Stories
LEWBERGER: THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP Recording Sets Release Photo
LEWBERGER: THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP Recording Sets Release
Broadway Records will release the original cast recording of Lewberger: The Wizard of Friendship. See when the recording will be released and learn more about Lewberger.
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors has announced the 2023 Honorees for the Theatre World Award for an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production. See the full list!
How to See the WAITRESS Live Capture at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo
How to See the WAITRESS Live Capture at the Tribeca Film Festival
The Tribeca Film festival has announced the screening dates for the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!, the filmed capture of the hit Broadway musical. Sara Bareilles will also give a special performance following the world premiere of the film. Find out when you can see the Waitress live capture and how to get tickets now!
Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform The Lusty Month of May on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Phillipa Soo and the cast of Camelot kicked off the month of May with a performance of 'The Lusty Month of May' on the TODAY Show. The performance is also the first of four Broadway shows performing on The TODAY Show's Broadway Week this week. Watch the video of the performance now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share