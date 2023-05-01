Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Lead Hulu's DRAG ME TO DINNER Series Featuring Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West & More

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka will star in and executive produce Hulu's Drag Me to Dinner. The drag-tastical series debuts Wednesday, May 31, only on Hulu.

Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows!

Competing queens include Jinkx Monsoon, Nina West, Marti Gould Cummings, Willam, and more.

In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood.

Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­- let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence!

At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest "prize" in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater - because one team may be GREAT ... but the other is GRATER.

Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It's deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!

The Queens also include Alaska, Alexis Mateo, Bebe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin', Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka serve as executive producers, alongside Todd Lubin for Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios, in addition to David Chang, Dave O'Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen serving as executive producers for Majordomo Media. James Sunderland is the showrunner and executive producer.