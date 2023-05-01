MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025

Mamma Mia! creator Judy Craymer has revealed that a third film is in its "earliest stages," with a possible return to Broadway in 2025 also in the works.

In an interview with Deadline, Craymer revealed that, while there is nothing official set, the third film is in its earliest stages, with all of its previous stars, including Cher and Meryl Streep, being eyed to return.

"There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back -- and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna," Craymer revealed, stating that she knows "there's a trilogy there."

This Fall, Mamma Mia! will embark on a 25th Anniversary North American Tour, launching this Fall. The ultimate feel-good show based on the songs of ABBA will open with The Denver Center for Performing Arts and continue on to play 35+ cities across North America including Baltimore and Minneapolis.

Craymer also revealed that she predicts that the show will return to New York City for a limited six month engagement, although she suspects it may end up running longer.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.

Craymer is also currently working with Cher on a film about her life, possibly titled Madame Cher. Casting and further details about the film have yet to be announced.

To celebrate the musical's 25th year in London, the new Sophie and Sky will be found through Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, a brand-new eight-part series from producers Thames, a Fremantle label, and Littlestar, set for arrival on ITV1.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream will search for two ingénues to play the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! in London's West End, as characterised by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the two films. Throughout the series, musical theatre hopefuls will be put through their paces as they navigate their way through challenges, masterclasses, and performances.

Filmed against the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, where the original Mamma Mia! story is set, it will look and feel like no other talent show on television. Audiences will see the contestants mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops and judged by a panel of well-known industry experts in both music and theatre. Contestants will have the full Mamma Mia! experience and will get to see first-hand what it's like to be part of a West End musical.

The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London's West End, where two winners will take it all and win the roles of Sophie and Sky in the musical.