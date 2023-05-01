Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest night is back in 2023! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns this June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2022/2023 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!

When is the 2023 Tony Awards ceremony?

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented for the first time at the United Palace Theatre, in New York City, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast.

How do I watch the 2023 Tony Awards?

The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00pm, ET/4:00 - 5:00pm, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00pm, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00pm, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, will air at 6:30-8:00pm, ET/3:30-5:00pm PT on Pluto TV. Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the "Pluto TV Celebrity" channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

When are 2023 Tony Awards nominees announced?

The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations Announcement will take place at 9am ET on Tuesday, May 2, announced by Lea Michele and Myles Frost.

Who is eligible for 2023 Tony Awards?

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022/23 season was Thursday, April 27, 2023 for all Broadway productions which met all other eligibility requirements. Eligible productions include:

& Juliet, 1776, A Beautiful Noise, A Christmas Carol, A Doll's House, Ain't No Mo', Almost Famous, Bad Cinderella, Between Riverside and Crazy, Bob Fosse's Dancin, Camelot, The Collaboration, Cost of Living, Death of a Salesman, Fat Ham, Good Night, Oscar, Into the Woods, Kimberly Akimbo, The Kite Runner, KPOP, Leopoldstadt, Life of Pi, Mike Birbiglia:, The Old Man & The Pool, New York, New York, Ohio State Murders, Parade, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Piano Lesson, Pictures from Home, Prima Facie, Shucked, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Some Like It Hot, Summer, 1976, Sweeney Todd, The Thanksgiving Play, Topdog/Underdog, Walking with Ghosts

Who is hosting the 2023 Tony Awards?

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host for the second year in a row. "I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen," she said. "Here's to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!"

When will the Tony Honors take place?

The annual Tony Honors reception will place on Monday, June 5th, recognizing the recipients of the 2023 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre for their outstanding contributions to the Broadway industry.

The 2023 honorees include: production stage manager, Lisa Dawn Cave; Victoria Bailey, Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund; and theatrical accountant, Robert Fried. Jerry Mitchell will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award.

Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for more updates on all things Tony Awards!