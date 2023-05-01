Find Out Who is Starring as The Harmonists in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's HARMONY on Broadway

The producers of Harmony have announced the actors who will portray The Harmonists, the legendary real-life musical group in Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. The production is set to play Broadway's Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews beginning Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official Opening Night on Monday, November 13.

Playing the six Comedian Harmonists will be Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey. Five of the gentlemen will proudly be making their Broadway debuts.

And tonight (Monday, May 1), following in the footsteps of the original Comedian Harmonists, they will take the stage at New York's Carnegie Hall joining the New York Pops 40th Birthday gala tribute to Barry Manilow. The Harmonists will also make a special appearance at Radio City Music Hall, joining Barry Manilow in his five concert shows May 31-June 4.

Further casting and additional news about Harmony will be announced in the coming weeks.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance's Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022-2023 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).



Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are the producers of Harmony and are joined by Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott Abrams, Amuse, Inc., Patty Baker, Tom and Michael D'Angora, Susan DuBow, Michelle Kaplan, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Harold Matzner, and Neil Gooding Productions. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and Stiletto Entertainment.

BIOGRAPHIES

Sean Bell (Bobby) he/him. Sean played Bobby in Harmony: A New Musical Off-Broadway and will be making his Broadway debut in the same role. Select credits include: A Bronx Tale: The Musical (First National Tour), The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Arena Tour), How to Succeed... (The Kennedy Center), Young Frankenstein (The MUNY), Crazy For You (Signature Theatre), Fully Committed, Clue (Arrow Rock), The Little Mermaid (Syracuse Stage), Oklahoma, Spamalot (North Shore), Hairspray, The Producers (Walnut Street), Deathtrap (The Fulton) and more. He has been seen on television in "Succession" (HBO), "Z" (Amazon), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), and "Red Oaks" (Amazon).

Danny Kornfeld (Young Rabbi). Danny played Young Rabbi in Harmony off-Broadway and makes his Broadway debut in this role. Select theater credits include: Aunt Caroline in Renascence (Transport Group), Sondheim On Sondheim (Kansas City Lyric Opera), Wringer (City Center), Mark Cohen in RENT (20th Anniversary Tour), Fiddler On The Roof (Barrington Stage Company), Our Town (Theatre Aspen), and various developmental workshops and labs at The Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, NAMT, Westport Country Playhouse and York Theatre. TV/Film: Recur on Season 11 of "American Horror Story" (FX), Tripped Up (Universal Pictures, Decal), estimated release winter 2023. @DannyKornfeld

Zal Owen (Harry) couldn't be more honored to bring Harmony to Broadway, after originating the role of Harry in the Off-Broadway production. Zal made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit and performed across the country as Motel on the National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof, opposite Harvey Fierstein. Additional Off-Broadway credits include Einstein's Dreams (59E59), Goldstein (Actors Temple), NYTW. Regionally, he has performed at the Denver Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Stages St. Louis, and Ogunquit Playhouse among many others. TV credits include "Law & Order" (NBC). @TheZalOwen

Eric Peters (Erich) originated the role of Erich in the Off-Broadway production of Harmony at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and will make his Broadway debut performing the same role. Off-Broadway: Harmony: A New Musical (National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene), Love Actually, The Unauthorized Musical Parody (Jerry Orbach Theater), Young Pilgrims (RAVE Theater Festival), The Voice of Broadway (NY Theater Festival Winterfest). National Tour: Motown the Musical. Training: Northwestern University, B.S. in Theatre & Mathematics.

Blake Roman (Chopin) is an actor, singer, and musician based out of New York City. He received a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Michigan and is currently building a career in stage, film, voiceover, and music. Blake is extremely grateful for the unwavering support and love of his family and friends-and would like to thank all those involved in Harmony for making being a part of this production such a beautiful experience.

Steven Telsey (Lesh) he/him. Most recently seen Off-Broadway as Lesh in Harmony: A New Musical, Steven is making his Broadway debut in the same role. Prior to Harmony, he toured across the country with the National Tour of The Book of Mormon. Graduate of Elon Music Theatre.