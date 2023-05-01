Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAMELOT, SHUCKED & More to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW's Broadway Week

May. 01, 2023  

The TODAY Show will have their annual "Broadway Week" this week with performances from Camelot, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and A Beautiful Noise.

The TODAY Show airs every morning on NBC. Every performance will take place during the first two hours of the show, between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Starting the week was Camelot on Monday, May 1. Watch the performance of "The Lusty Month of May" here.

On Tuesday, May 2, the cast of Some Like It Hot will be performing.

On Thursday, May 3, the cast of Shucked will perform. The cast will return during the 10:00 a.m. hour for another performance.

On Friday, May 4, the cast of A Beautiful Noise: the Neil Diamond Musical will conclude the week with a performance.

About Camelot

Camelot comes to vibrant life once again with a new version of the classic tale, reimagined for the 21st century by Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher. Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe.

About Some Like It Hot

Who says they don't make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood's greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

About Shucked

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

About A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

About The TODAY Show

NBC's TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. Airing live from 7 to 11 a.m. ET, TODAY reaches more than five million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, the streaming service TODAY All Day and social media platforms.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts. Noah Oppenheim is the president and executive in charge.





