Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAITRESS
Click Here for More on WAITRESS
How to See WAITRESS: LIVE ON BROADWAY Film at the Tribeca Film Festival

How to See WAITRESS: LIVE ON BROADWAY Film at the Tribeca Film Festival

The first screening will be on Monday, June 12 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

May. 01, 2023  

The Tribeca Film festival has announced the screening dates for the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!, the filmed capture of the hit Broadway musical.

The first screening will be on Monday, June 12 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Sara Bareilles will also give a special performance following the world premiere of the film. Tickets can be redeemed here.

The hit Broadway musical about a small-town pie baker with big dreams gets the silver screen treatment as Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway takes audiences back to the Barrymore Theatre during the shows return engagement on Broadway in 2021.

Directed by Brett Sullivan, the musical features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, and a book by Jessie Nelson. It was produced by Michael Roiff, Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, Paul Morphos.

The cast features Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

Waitress the Musical Tribeca Festival Screenings

Monday, June 12 - 7:30 p.m. at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Tuesday, June 13 at 5:15 p.m. at AMC 19th St. East 6.

Thursday, June 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Village East by Angelika.

How to Get Tickets to Waitress the Musical at the Tribeca Film Festival

Tickets to individual screenings will go on sale tomorrow, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Passes to the Tribeca Film Festival are available here. More information on Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway screenings can be found here.

Rush tickets will also be offered when advance tickets to the screening are no longer available. The rush tickets will be available through a standby line that can be formed at the venue approximately one hour before the screening starts. Audiences will be admitted based on availability beginning 10 minutes before the start time. Rush tickets are the same price as advance tickets.

About Waitress the Musical

The ensemble at the team of the filming included Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

WAITRESS features Bareilles's original Tony Award® nominated score, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and stage direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin) based on the Motion Picture Written by Adrienne Shelly.

Bareilles has teased the filmed capture in the past, first revealing that it was in post production in August 2022. The live capture was filmed during Waitress' return to Broadway in 2021.

Waitress originally closed on Broadway on January 5, 2020 after a nearly five year run. The musical then returned to Broadway on September 2, 2021, after the Broadway shutdown. The return engagement then closed pre-maturely on December 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases within the cast.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.

Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.





Related Stories
WAITRESS Live Capture to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival Photo
WAITRESS Live Capture to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival
The cast of the filmed Broadway production will include Sara Bareilles (Jenna),  Eric Anderson (Cal), Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl).
54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION With Former Jennas Photo
54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION With Former Jennas
54 Below will host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, featuring Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, and more on October 9th. This one-night-only concert event will have two performances at 7pm (doors open at 5:30) and 9:30pm (doors open at 9pm).
WAITRESS Live Capture With Sara Bareilles Now in Post-Production Photo
WAITRESS Live Capture With Sara Bareilles Now in Post-Production
A filmed capture of the Broadway production of Waitress with Sara Bareilles is now in post-production. After previously teasing the film on her Instagram story, a new feature with Bareilles in the New Yorker reveals that she is currently working on a pro-shot of the hit musical at a flim studio in the Meatpacking District.
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Nicolina Perform She Used to Be Mine on AMERICAN IDOL Photo
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Nicolina Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on AMERICAN IDOL
Sara Bareilles joined American Idol contestant Nicolina on stage during the show's season 20 finale for a performance of 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress. Nicolina, a Toronto native, auditioned for the series with 'She Used to Be Mine,' which landed her a spot in Hollywood after all three judges voted 'yes.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share