How to See WAITRESS: LIVE ON BROADWAY Film at the Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film festival has announced the screening dates for the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!, the filmed capture of the hit Broadway musical.

The first screening will be on Monday, June 12 at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center. Sara Bareilles will also give a special performance following the world premiere of the film. Tickets can be redeemed here.

The hit Broadway musical about a small-town pie baker with big dreams gets the silver screen treatment as Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway takes audiences back to the Barrymore Theatre during the shows return engagement on Broadway in 2021.

Directed by Brett Sullivan, the musical features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, and a book by Jessie Nelson. It was produced by Michael Roiff, Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, Paul Morphos.

The cast features Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

Waitress the Musical Tribeca Festival Screenings

Monday, June 12 - 7:30 p.m. at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Tuesday, June 13 at 5:15 p.m. at AMC 19th St. East 6.

Thursday, June 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Village East by Angelika.

How to Get Tickets to Waitress the Musical at the Tribeca Film Festival

Tickets to individual screenings will go on sale tomorrow, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Passes to the Tribeca Film Festival are available here. More information on Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway screenings can be found here.

Rush tickets will also be offered when advance tickets to the screening are no longer available. The rush tickets will be available through a standby line that can be formed at the venue approximately one hour before the screening starts. Audiences will be admitted based on availability beginning 10 minutes before the start time. Rush tickets are the same price as advance tickets.

About Waitress the Musical

The ensemble at the team of the filming included Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, and Nyla Watson.

WAITRESS features Bareilles's original Tony Award® nominated score, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and stage direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Pippin) based on the Motion Picture Written by Adrienne Shelly.

Bareilles has teased the filmed capture in the past, first revealing that it was in post production in August 2022. The live capture was filmed during Waitress' return to Broadway in 2021.

Waitress originally closed on Broadway on January 5, 2020 after a nearly five year run. The musical then returned to Broadway on September 2, 2021, after the Broadway shutdown. The return engagement then closed pre-maturely on December 20, 2021 due to COVID-19 cases within the cast.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself.

Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.