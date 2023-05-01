Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY SHOW

This morning, Phillipa Soo and the cast of Camelot kicked off the month of May with a performance of "The Lusty Month of May" on the TODAY Show.

The performance is also the first of four Broadway shows performing on The TODAY Show's Broadway Week this week. Check out how you can see performances from Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and more here.

The beloved original score (lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe) also features such iconic songs as "If Ever I Would Leave You" and the title song "Camelot." The cast recording will be available this June.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot.

Music Director Kimberly Grigsby conducts a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

Watch the new performance here:



