Wake Up With BWW 5/1: Full List of Tony Nominations, and More!

The list of Tony nominations was led by Hadestown, with 14 nominations. Check out the full list below!

In addition, we brought you live reactions from the nominees. Over 60 of your favorite Broadway stars and creatives chatted with us about the way they were feeling after they were nominated. Be sure to read the quotes in the story below!

We also talked snubs! Who didn't get a nomination? We talked through all of this year's eligible shows and stars, and those who did not make the cut on nomination day.

This year's TONY AWARDS nominations have been announced by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon and here they are, celebrating the best of the 2018-19 theatre season (and what a season it's been!) The 2019 TONY AWARDS will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!. (more...)

2) Gavin Lee and More Join the Cast of Paper Mill's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Paper Mill Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton.. (more...)

3) Watch Here! Brandon Victor Dixon & Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Nominations

Everything's coming up Tonys! Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon announced the 73rd Annual Tony Awards nominations, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.. (more...)

4) The Biggest Snubs of the 2019 Tony Nominations

The 2019 Tony Award Nominations were announced on April 30, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who fell just short of a nod.. (more...)

5) 2019 Tony Awards - The Nominees React! Updating Live...

We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon Talk All Things Tonys at the Nomination Announcement Event

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced yesterday by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Our very own Richard Ridge chatted with Neuwirth and Dixon earlier this morning at the event, and they talked all things Tonys! Check out the video below!

Set Your DVR...

The Cast of Hadestown will perform on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: Watch the BEETLEJUICE Cast Perform 'That Beautiful Sound' in 360!

NBC Nightly News has released a 360 video of Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice performing "That Beautiful Sound." Beetlejuice was just recently nominated for eight Tony Awards!

What we're watching: Get A Peek Inside Opening Day of HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION

This week, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and exhibition designer David Korins, officially snipped the ribbon and welcomed the first guests ever to Hamilton: The Exhibition. Get a peek inside opening day!

Social Butterfly: Tony Nominee David Korins Shares A Celebratory Look At BEETLEJUICE Scenic Design

Honored. Humbled. Proud of our entire @beetlejuicebway family. Congrats to all the artists making work this season & to all the nominees.#TonyAwardNominations #TonyAward pic.twitter.com/1K1JB4HSDi - David Korins (@DavidKorins) April 30, 2019

To celebrate his Tony nod for Best Scenic Design of a Musical, set designer David Korins shared a closer look at the many sets of Beetlejuice! Check out his tribute to his team and the show!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





