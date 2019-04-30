Watch Here! Brandon Victor Dixon & Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Nominations

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Everything's coming up Tonys! Later this morning, Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will announce the 73rd Annual Tony Awards nominations, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Watch the announcement live right here at 8:30AM and follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!





