2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Watch Here! Brandon Victor Dixon & Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Nominations

Apr. 30, 2019  

Everything's coming up Tonys! Later this morning, Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon will announce the 73rd Annual Tony Awards nominations, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Watch the announcement live right here at 8:30AM and follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more!

Watch Here! Brandon Victor Dixon & Bebe Neuwirth Announce the 2019 Tony Nominations
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • BANDSTAND Announces 2019-2020 National Tour
  • Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces Eligilibity Rulings for HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More!
  • Samantha Williams to Take Over from Phoenix Best in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Two River Theater's Season to Premiere New Work by Joe Iconis
  • Photo Coverage: Get a First Look at Episode Four of FOSSE/VERDON
  • BWW Exclusive: French Woods to Partner with Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for Concert with Andrea Burns, Caesar Samayoa, Campers

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup