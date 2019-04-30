VIDEO: Get A Peek Inside Opening Day of HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION

This week, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and exhibition designer David Korins, officially snipped the ribbon and welcomed the first guests ever to Hamilton: The Exhibition. Get a peek inside opening day below!

Hamilton: The Exhibition made its world premiere in Chicago on April 27, 2019. Hamilton: The Exhibition takes visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION and the creation of the United States of America. From the post in St. Croix where teenager Alexander became an indispensable trader, to the hilltop in Weehawken, NJ where Burr fatally shot Hamilton in their infamous duel, Hamilton: The Exhibition seeks to elucidate the powerful experience of building our country and shaping our Democracy.

The exhibition features an audio tour narrated by the musical's author, Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson, who played Eliza Schuyler Hamilton and George Washington in the original Broadway production of Hamilton. Joanne B. Freeman, historical advisor and Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University, also narrates. The Spanish language translations are narrated by Olga Merediz, who originated the role of Abuela Claudia in the Broadway production of In The Heights.





