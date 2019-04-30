VIDEO: Watch the BEETLEJUICE Cast Perform 'That Beautiful Sound' in 360!

NBC Nightly News has released a 360 video of Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice performing "That Beautiful Sound." Beetlejuice was just recently nominated for eight Tony Awards!

Watch the performance below!

BEETLEJUICE, the new Broadway musical comedy presented by Warner Bros. TheatreVentures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) has opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) and the critics are raving about the ghost with the most!

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.





