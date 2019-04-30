Tony Nominee David Korins Shares A Celebratory Look At BEETLEJUICE Scenic Design

To celebrate his Tony nod for Best Scenic Design of a Musical, set designer David Korins shared a closer look at the many sets of Beetlejuice! Check out his tribute to his team and the show below!

BEETLEJUICE received eight total 2019 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuiceto scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You