BWW TV: Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon Talk All Things Tonys at the Nomination Announcement Event

This year's Tony Awards nominations were announced this morning by Bebe Neuwirth and Brandon Victor Dixon.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

Our very own Richard Ridge chatted with Neuwirth and Dixon earlier this morning at the event, and they talked all things Tonys! Check out the video below!

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. Our official Tony coverage kicks off - NOW!





