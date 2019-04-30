2019 Tony Awards - The Nominees React! Updating Live...

We've caught Tony fever here at BroadwayWorld, and it's spreading! Follow us throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more!

Sam Mendes Best Director of a Play for The Ferryman

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have been nominated.The Ferryman has been one of the best experiences of my professional life, and this really is the cherry on the cake."

Fionnula Flanagan, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for The Ferryman

"This is so exciting! I came in halfway through the broadcast, so I missed part of it, but I saw that The Ferryman got quite a few nominations, and I said, 'My gosh!' And then I came to realize that I did too! It is totally wonderful that so many people in my company have been nominated. They are all such talented people and to know they were recognized is just wonderful. I know that Laura [Donnelly] and Jez [Butterworth] are coming in tomorrow, so I'm so excited to see both of them. I'm just so bowled over right now. I'll probably just be in a daze all day. Already four calls have come in from overseas, so it just goes to show how many people were watching and care about this news!"

Patrick Page, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Hadestown

I watched it on NY1, I had been waiting and though maybe I would try to sleep through it but it didn't work. I got up and sat on the bed with Paige and Georgie and we hugged and cried when we found out. It's so thrilling. This is my 15th Broadway show and I've been in some incredible shows, and I know they were equally worthy but Hadestown in particular is like lightning in a bottle. I feel so forturnate. It's humbling, it's like nothing else. I'm really, really proud of it and our producers who have shepherded this, and Anais and Rachel who have brought out every nuance. Tonight's show will be a major celebration because we've been so recognized. And of course I'm also going to celebrate by going to get my hair bleached for Hades.

David Neumann, Best Choreography for Hadestown

This is so exciting. My wife and I were going to try to sleep in today and thought we would find out later but of course we got 15 or 16 text messages. It feels great. It's a beautiful show, we're all so proud of it and so in awe of Anais's work. Her music and her lyrics are so universal and they speak so much to our time. We feel so fortunate to work with this material and the whole team is so amazingly talented I feel so lucky to be able to work with everyone. I think Rachel Chavkin and I might celebrate by going to see a show tonight!

Sergio Trujillo, Best Choreography for Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Nothing has stopped this morning, I've been so busy with my one-year old son who does not care that the Tony nominations have been announced and that his dad has been nominated, all he cares about is that I play with him. I wasn't watching at the time, I was in the kitchen feeding him which was really grounding. It's just wonderful that the industry recognizes the value of our show and the creative team and the talent. It feels great to know the community understands our mission. Tonight we'll have to have a talk at half hour to give everyone a hug.

Camille A. Brown, Best Choreography for Choir Boy

My best friend called me, I decided to sleep in the night before because I had a lot of anxiety - but my best friend called me screaming that I was nominated! They were my alarm clock. It's feels tremendous - the work that I did on the show was pulling from African American social dance, and I really wanted to honor that aspect of the culture, the fact that it closed and it was remembered is really amazing and I am really thankful. Anytime I have the opportunity to say thank you and to show my gratitude is a good day. I'm just trying to figure out how to celebrate, I'm still trying to process that I was nominated! The hardest thing to do is to celebrate myself, so I'm going to have to think hard, but I think my friends and family are going to make me celebrate.

Rachel Chavkin, Best Direction of a Musical for HADESTOWN

It was such a good morning! Actually Annais [Mitchell] and I headed home from the album recording at 1am and we were chanting all the way home in the the taxi because we both live in Brooklyn. We tuned in this morning on NY1 because we are New York people. You know, you don't stick with a show this long and do this much work, including all of the stuff we expanded on... you don't do that much pathological digging for money. You just believe in the show. It's like Andre [de Shields] says, Annais is prophet. She wrote "The Wall" in 2006! For a show that is an ancient story to feel so now, is so amazing. There is just something really deep about where this is positioned. It's two love stories- an old one and a new one. I'm gonna go to the theatre later and hug everyone and maybe I'll even have a toast later. This is a big week for us! We record the album and then we have the Today show tomorrow morning! We're gonna be tired but it's all good!

Lili Cooper, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for TOOTSIE I'm so thrilled for the show! Eleven nominations and four acting nominations. It's so awesome! I slept in today because I was just so anxious and I didn't want to watch. Then I was rolling around in bed this morning and I looked at my phone, which was on silent, and I saw that I had like 50 texts! So, that was my first hint! [Laughs]Then my mom called me and she was actually the one who told me. My day is so busy already but the show tonight is gonna be a big celebration.

Warren Carlyle, Best Choreography for Kiss Me, Kate

I feel amazing, I've done this a million times but it's still so special. I've worked on this show for two years, I love the cast, and I'm so glad the choreography has been recognized. Really it's the dancers who are receiving this recognition, they're what everyone sees on stage. I might have to take them out for drinks! I love being part of this community, I love this business and creating, it's so great to have the chance to celebrate each other.

Beth Leavel, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for The Prom

I just don't have the nerves to watch the nominations live. I'm a nervous wreck! So I woke up at like 4am and I feel like I just finally got back to sleep and then my fiancé, Adam, woke me up to give me the news. I'm feel just so proud of this show and so proud of this whole company. It means so much to me. And I'm so very happy for Caitlin [Kinnunen] and Brooks [Ashmanskas]. And what a fabulous season it is! I've been a part of this show for seven years and it is so near and dear to my heart, as is DeeDee Allen. I'm going to start the celebrating today by answering the 64 emails I already got! Then I'm getting to the theatre as early as possible tonight to celebrate with all of my people at The Prom!

Richie Jackson, Producer, Best Revival of a Play for Torch Song

It is profoundly meaningful to be nominated for Torch Song. In 1983 I was working at Hagen Daz when my mom called to tell me that Torch Song won best play. After 36 years of collaboration with the brilliant Harvey Fierstein, we're nominated for Best Revival of a Play. I'm overwhelmed. What was so special about it is it just deepened over time, it's about your chosen family, and the family you're born into. The actors - from the time they started to the Hayes on Broadway, their relationships deepened and became a very connected family of actors, and that resonated on stage. I've been calling them all, and I'll be celebrating with my husband Jordan Roth tonight.





