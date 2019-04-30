The Biggest Snubs of the 2019 Tony Nominations

2019 AWARDS SEASON
The 2019 Tony Award Nominations were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who fell just short of a nod.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you the list of the productions and performers who were sadly overlooked by the nominating committee but could (and/or should!) have been nominated. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

American Son
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Hillary and Clinton
The Lifespan of a Fact
The Nap
Network
The New One
Straight White Men
To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Musical

Be More Chill
The Cher Show
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Head Over Heals
King Kong
Pretty Woman

Best Revival of a Play

King Lear
True West

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Mike Birbiglia
Bobby Cannavale
Paul Dano
Ethan Hawke
Nathan Lane
Tracy Letts
John Lithgow
Jonny Lee Miller
Jim Parsons
Steven Pasquale
Daniel Radcliffe
Michael Urie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson
Cherry Jones
Keri Russell
Kerry Washington

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Reeve Carney
Will Chase
Andy Karl
Mitchell Jarvis
Eric William Morris
Will Roland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Samantha Barks
Sophia Anne Caruso
Rebecca Naomi Jones
Christiani Pitts



