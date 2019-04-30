The Biggest Snubs of the 2019 Tony Nominations

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

They Were Robbed!

The 2019 Tony Award Nominations were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who fell just short of a nod.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you the list of the productions and performers who were sadly overlooked by the nominating committee but could (and/or should!) have been nominated. Here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

American Son

Bernhardt/Hamlet

Hillary and Clinton

The Lifespan of a Fact

The Nap

Network

The New One

Straight White Men

To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Musical



Be More Chill

The Cher Show

Gettin' the Band Back Together

Head Over Heals

King Kong

Pretty Woman

Best Revival of a Play



King Lear

True West

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Mike Birbiglia

Bobby Cannavale

Paul Dano

Ethan Hawke

Nathan Lane

Tracy Letts

John Lithgow

Jonny Lee Miller

Jim Parsons

Steven Pasquale

Daniel Radcliffe

Michael Urie



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play



Glenda Jackson

Cherry Jones

Keri Russell

Kerry Washington

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical



Reeve Carney

Will Chase

Andy Karl

Mitchell Jarvis

Eric William Morris

Will Roland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Samantha Barks

Sophia Anne Caruso

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Christiani Pitts





