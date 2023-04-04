Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to Summer, 1976 which begins performances on Broadway tonight, as well as a happy opening to Shucked!

Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong will welcome Tony and Emmy Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. Below, learn more about when he'll be performing and how to get tickets!

Complete casting was announced yesterday for Once Upon A One More Time, which will include Brooke Dillman, Ryann Redmond, Tess Soltau, and more! The new musical comedy flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears!

Plus, a live-action version of the Disney film Moana is in the works.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Andy Karl We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Olivier Awards Opening Number

by Michael Major

Hannah Waddingham opened the Olivier Awards with a special performance, featuring the casts of Cabaret, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, and more! Watch the video of the opening number, written by Pippa Cleary, now!. (more...)

Neil Patrick Harris To Join the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong will welcome Tony and Emmy Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Photo: Ariana Grande Shares WICKED Update Halfway Through Filming

by Michael Major

Ariana Grande has shared a new photo from the set of Wicked, revealing that they are halfway done with filming. Joining Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.. (more...)

Brooke Dillman, Ryann Redmond, Tess Soltau, and More Complete Broadway Cast Of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Once Upon A One More Time, the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!. (more...)

A Complete 2023 Broadway Awards Season Calendar

by Team BWW

Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts of the 2023 Awards Season with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar here!. (more...)

Video: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Sing 'Suddenly, Seymour' in CARPOOL KARAOKE Trailer

by Michael Major

Lea Michele, Alanis Morissette, Darren Criss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, the cast of Girls5Eva, and more have joined the new season of Carpool Karaoke. Watch the video trailer for the new season now, which features Michele and Criss singing 'Suddenly, Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors!. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at SHUCKED on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Shucked on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

MOANA Live-Action Remake In the Works at Disney; Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho to Executive Produce

by Michael Major

Dwayne Johnson has revealed in a recorded message from Hawaii that a live-action reimagining of Disney Animation's 2016 hit feature film "Moana" is in development. The film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Watch Johnson's video announcement now!. (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Joins Next Season of DOCTOR WHO

by Michael Major

Fresh off her Broadway run in Chicago, Jinkx Monsoon has joined the next season of Doctor Who. Monsoon will play a 'major role' in the upcoming season of the long-running series. She joins Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor, and Yasmin Finney in the new season. BBC is keeping details on Monsoon's character under wraps.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Summer, 1976 begins previews tonight. Meet the cast here!

- Shucked officially opens on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!