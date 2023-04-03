Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOANA Live-Action Remake In the Works at Disney; Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho to Executive Produce

MOANA Live-Action Remake In the Works at Disney; Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho to Executive Produce

Johnson is also expected to return to the role of Maui in the new film

Apr. 03, 2023  

Dwayne Johnson has revealed in a recorded message from Hawaii that a live-action reimagining of Disney Animation's 2016 hit feature film "Moana" is in development.

Dwayne Johnson is also expected to return to the role of Maui in the new film, which he originated in the 2016 animated picture.

The film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY® for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the 2016 film, is attached to the new film as an executive producer.

Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path. Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.

Johnson, who plans to return to the fictional world to set sail with Moana, said, "I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

Native Hawaiian actor Cravalho, who helped shape Moana in the original film, said the beloved protagonist's reach is sweeping. "She has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses," Cravalho said. "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring-to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."

The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers also include Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush and Samoan industry pro Dana Ledoux Miller will also take part in the production. Bush, who was a director and co-writer of Disney's Oscar®-winning feature "Encanto" and a writer and co-director on Disney's Oscar®-winning film "Zootopia," wrote the screenplay for 2016's "Moana."

Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production (Disney Live Action), said the film would join a successful lineup of live-action adaptations that include 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," 2019's "Aladdin" and the highly anticipated live-action version of "The Little Mermaid," opening May 26. "It's still early, but the idea of working with these fantastic partners to tell such a meaningful story on a live-action canvas, particularly as we celebrate 100 years of storytelling at Disney, is thrilling," said Bailey.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go")).



Related Stories
Video: Alex Newell Sings SHUCKEDs Independently Owned Photo
Video: Alex Newell Sings SHUCKED's 'Independently Owned'
Watch Alex Newell sing 'Independently Owned' from Shucked! The cast recording is set to be released digitally in May.
Photos: Get a First Look at SHUCKED on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at SHUCKED on Broadway
Get a first look at photos of Shucked on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!
SUMMER, 1976 Starring Linney & Hecht Begins Previews Tomorrow Photo
SUMMER, 1976 Starring Linney & Hecht Begins Previews Tomorrow
Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Summer, 1976 begins previews tomorrow at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See how to purchase tickets!
RWS Entertainment Groups New Casting Arm ARC Launches Photo
RWS Entertainment Group's New Casting Arm ARC Launches
Duncan Stewart will helm RWS Entertainment Group's new, independent New York- and London-based casting arm, ARC. As ARC launches, Stewart/Whitley and Binder Casting will dissolve.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ill Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LPIll Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LP
March 31, 2023

Ill Communication started as a few friends from the Oxnard and Tehachapi Hardcore scenes who had talked about making music together for over 15 years. After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker.
Sondre Lerche Releases New Album 'Avatars Of The Night' Featuring New Single 'The Most Savage Joke'Sondre Lerche Releases New Album 'Avatars Of The Night' Featuring New Single 'The Most Savage Joke'
March 31, 2023

Lerche will star in the Nordic production of Moulin Rouge! which will premiere on August 30 at Chateau Neuf in Oslo, Norway. Sondre will play 'Christian,” the character made famous by Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrman's 2001 movie, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman, whose character will be played by Norwegian actress Heidi Ruud Ellingsen. 
OF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in AprilOF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in April
March 31, 2023

OF AN AGE is the latest film from Focus Features coming to Peacock joining SPOILER ALERT, TÁR and ARMAGEDDON TIME and Peacock’s growing library of the latest box office hits, including M3GAN, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, TICKET TO PARADISE and KNOCK AT THE CABIN.
Kelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe EditionKelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe Edition
March 31, 2023

Consisting of 18 tracks—a combination of dynamic live recordings alongside intimate work tapes and voice notes—the deluxe edition demonstrates the depth of Waldon’s artistry and the growth she experienced while creating No Regular Dog, as she chronicles the recording and touring process.
Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'
March 31, 2023

Paper Bee collaborated on crafting Thaw, Freeze, Thaw with producer Kyle Gilbride (Swearin’, Waxahatchee) while living together as housemates through the COVID-19 quarantine. The record presents a story about queer love, heartbreak, and belonging, and serves as a final pre-HRT document of songwriter Nick Berger’s soprano voice. 
share