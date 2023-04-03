Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Olivier Awards Opening Number

Last night, Hannah Waddingham hosted the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Waddingham opened the Olivier Awards with a special performance, featuring the casts of Cabaret, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, and more. Watch the opening number, written by Pippa Cleary, whose music can curently be seen in The Great British Bake Off Musical, below!

Winners included Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer, Standing At The Sky's Edge, Oklahoma!, and more. Check out the complete list of winners here. Watch the complete ceremony here. Watch every performance from the 2023 Olivier Awards here, including Newsies, Grease, Standing the at Sky's Edge, Tammy Faye, The Book of Mormon, and more.

The Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours. Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself, recently won a Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso, will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio in the U.K. and can currently be streamed on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).

Watch Hannah Waddingham's Olivier Awards opening number here:



