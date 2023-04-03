Photo: Ariana Grande Shares WICKED Update Halfway Through Filming

Ariana Grande has shared an update from the set of the Wicked movie, revealing that they are halfway done with filming.

"savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don't know what to do or say... to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one," Grande shared.

The Grammy winner went on to share her "gratitution" for the whole experience, sending love to her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, and director, Jon M. Chu.

"to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day... to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces... to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon ... i don't want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to....exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow," she shared.

Now in production in the U.K., the first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

Joining Grande as Glinda and Erivo as Elphaba is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, with Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, and Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.