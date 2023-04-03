Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jinkx Monsoon Joins Next Season of DOCTOR WHO

Monsoon recently completed a record-breaking run in Chicago on Broadway.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Fresh off her Broadway run in Chicago, Jinkx Monsoon has joined the next season of Doctor Who.

Deadline reports that Monsoon will play a "major role" in the upcoming season of the long-running series. She joins Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor, and Yasmin Finney in the new season. BBC is keeping details on Monsoon's character under wraps.

The announcement comes during a whirlwind year for Monsoon. In January, she made her Broadway debut (a lifelong goal since she began doing drag at 15) in one of the longest running shows on Broadway-Chicago-playing Matron "Mama" Morton.

She kicked off her press tour for Chicago by becoming the first RuPaul's Drag Race queen to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, which quickly went viral when it hit online for her celebrity impressions. She's also recently appeared on CBS Mornings, Good Morning America.

Jinkx has garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned "Queen of All Queens", competing against previous winners. In 2023, Jinkx made her highly-anticipated Broadway debut as Matron "Mama" Morton in Broadway's longest-running show, Chicago.

She has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including highly-acclaimed shows like The Ginger Snapped, The Vaudevillians (which became a hit off-broadway sensation) and their most recent production, Together Again, Again (2022). As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including her most recent The Virgo Odyssey (2022), The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

No stranger to film and TV, Jinkx has appeared on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods, the Netflix original AJ and the Queen, and has voiced characters for such animated shows as Steven Universe, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors, as well as a few surprises that are yet to come! Jinkx has been the subject of two documentaries: Drag Becomes Him, and The Queens.

Monsoon will head out on tour this summer, stopping in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Orlando, Salt Lake City, and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



