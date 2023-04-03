Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at SHUCKED on Broadway

Shucked, currently in previews, will officially open at the Nederlander Theatre on Tuesday, April 4.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Shucked, currently in previews, will officially open at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Tuesday, April 4.

Get a first look at photos below!

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman

Shucked
Alex Newell, Caroline Innerbichler, Kevin Cahoon, and Andrew Durand

Shucked
Alex Newell

Shucked
Ashley D. Kelley and Grey Henson

Shucked
The cast

Shucked
The cast




