Video: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Sing 'Suddenly, Seymour' in CARPOOL KARAOKE Trailer

Lea Michele, Alanis Morissette, Darren Criss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, the cast of Girls5Eva, and more have joined the new season of Carpool Karaoke.

Apple TV+ announced that new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning hit "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will premiere globally on Friday, June 23.

Watch Michele and Criss sing "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors in the trailer for the new season, which also features Alan Cumming, below!

This season, the stars - sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on new adventures - will also include Alison Brie, Cara Delevingne, Cedric The Entertainer, Avril Lavigne, Danny Pudi, Yungblud, the casts of "Ghosts," Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty," and more.

"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The series has been nominated every year since eligible and won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, one of only a handful of programs in history to do the same.

Further recognition for the series includes multiple Producer Guild Award wins, a Critics' Choice Real TV Awards win and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.

Watch the new trailer here:



