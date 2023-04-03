Neil Patrick Harris To Join the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong will welcome Tony and Emmy Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris to the company as a special guest star for performances from Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 30. Harris will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the 'Cornley Drama Society' who portrays The Narrator and others in Peter Pan.

"I'm a massive fan of Team Mischief and physical comedy in general, so I jumped (fell?) at the chance to join their genius onstage," said Neil Patrick Harris. "That said, the role of the Narrator mostly sits in a chair and reads a book, so apparently no rehearsals are required. I guess that's fine... what could possibly go wrong?"

Harris will not perform on Friday, April 21 and the Saturday, April 22 matinee performance.

Harris is the first special guest star for the Broadway engagement of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Guest stars will appear occasionally, and sometimes surprisingly, throughout the run. Future guests will be announced at a later time.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now in previews and opens on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

Known for iconic roles such as Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother" and Count Olaf in the Netflix adaptation of "A Series of Unfortunate Events," Neil Patrick Harris is a five-time Emmy Award®-winner, with notable guest appearances on such shows as "American Horror Story" and "Glee." Among many theatrical credits, he won a Tony Award® for his performance as Hedwig in the Broadway production of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. He's served as a beloved host of the Tony Awards, the Primetime Emmys, and the Academy Awards, is the author of the New York Times bestselling fiction series, The Magic Misfits, and most recently produced and starred in the Netflix comedy series "Uncoupled." This year, Neil will be joining the cast of BBC's 60th Anniversary "Dr. Who," producing Hulu's upcoming competition "Drag Me To Dinner," and lamenting his ineptitude at parenting twin pre-teen children.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Bartley Booz as Dennis (now through April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd, Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie deRoy, Mischief, Wendy Federman / Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane / John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth / 42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment / Daniel Radford, Lams / Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Ken And Rosemary Willman / Ayal Miodovnik, Nicole Eisenberg / Thomas S. Perakos and Lucas McMahon.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier® Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK.

Digital Lottery:

A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery for each performance. Entries for the Peter Pan Goes Wrong digital lottery starts at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each. To enter and for more information, visit PanGoesWrongBway.com/Lottery.

In-Person Rush: A limited number of $45 in-person Rush tickets will be available at each performance when the Box Office opens at 10AM the day of the performance. Maximum of two tickets per person and subject to availability.