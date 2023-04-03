A Complete 2023 Broadway Awards Season Calendar

Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 2023 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar below!

76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Named for Antoinette Perry, The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards originated in 1947 when the Wing established an awards program to celebrate excellence in the theatre.

Nominations: May 2, 2023



Ceremony: June 11, 2023

67TH ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS

The Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.

Nominations: TBA



Winners announced: TBA



Ceremony: TBA

89TH ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community - the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

Nominations: April 25, 2023 (11:30am ET), announced by Roger Bart and Justin Guarini

Watch the annoucement here at BroadwayWorld!



Ceremony: May 19, 2023 (12pm ET)

Special Recognition Honorees: André De Shields, Lear deBessonet, The Drama Book Shop, and Darin Oduyoye

72ND ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC) is the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications.

Nominations: April 25, 2023

Winners Announced: May 16, 2023

Ceremony: May 25, 2023

38TH ANNUAL LORTEL AWARDS

The Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were created in 1985 by the Off-Broadway League. The Lortel Awards recognize excellence in Off-Broadway by honoring the invaluable contribution of artists to the theatre community.

Nominations: April 5, 2023

Ceremony: May 7, 2023 (7pm ET)

Special Award Recipients: Stephen McKinley Henderson (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ntozake Shange (Playwrights' Sidewalk), A.R.T./New York (Body of Work)

77TH ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS

The Theatre World Award remains the oldest award given to six actresses and six actors in recognition of their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.

Winners Announced: TBA

Ceremony: June 5, 2023 (7pm ET), hosted by Peter Filichia

5TH ANNUAL CHITA RIVERA AWARDS

Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future.

Nominations: April 28, 2023

Ceremony: May 22, 2023 (7:30pm ET)

PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911.

Winner/Finalists Announced: May 8, 2023

11th Annual OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS

Since 2011, the Off Broadway Alliance Awards have honored the best commercial and not-for-profit Off Broadway shows that have opened in the past season.

Nominations: TBA

Winners Announced: TBA

Ceremony: TBA

87th Annual Drama Critics Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Winners Announced: TBA

2023 BROADWAYWORLD THEATRE FANS' CHOICE Awards

Voting Opens: May 5, 2023

Voting Colses: June 2, 2023

2023 AWARDS CALENDAR AT A GLANCE:

April 5- LORTEL AWARDS Nominations

April 25- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Nominations

April 25- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Nominations

April 28- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Nominations

May 2- TONY AWARDS Nominations

May 5- THEATRE FANS' CHOICE AWARDS Voting Opens

May 7- LORTEL AWARDS Ceremony

May 8- PULITZER PRIZE Winners Announced

May 16- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Winners Announced

May 19- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Ceremony

May 22- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Ceremony

May 25- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Ceremony

June 2- THEATRE FANS' CHOICE AWARDS Voting Closes

June 5- THEATRE WORLD AWARDS Ceremony

June 11- TONY AWARDS Ceremony