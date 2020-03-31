Wake Up With BWW 3/31: Pre-Broadway 1776 Cancelled, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today's top stories: Center Theatre Group's pre-Broadway production of 1776 has been cancelled, and more.

Plus, read all about today's upcoming live events you can stream online!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'

by Stage Tube

With a heartfelt message to Stay at home and support the NHS so they can bring your loved ones home, musical theatre supergroup The Barricade Boys have joined forces with some very special guests to put together a stunning rendition of Bring Him Home from Les Misérables, which will be released on Twitter and Instagram today Monday 30 March at 5pm. Follow The Barricade Boys on Facebook and Twitter @Barricadeboys and Instagram @BarricadeboysUK.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'

by Stage Tube

A video of Jeremy Jordan singing he Céline Dion classic 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' has been circulating since 2015, and has garnered over 7 million views. Now, Benjamin Rauhala has released a new video, featuring Jeremy's performance of that song from the earlier concert that same night.. (more...)

3) The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 8

We've been compiling videos from college seniors all around the country for our new daily showcase series. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Helen Mirren Has A Poetic Message For World Leaders

Dame Helen Mirren, who has won Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Olivier and Tony Awards for her portrayal of The Queen, yesterday released a very majestic message on Instagram to world leaders dealing with the virus outbreak.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The Original FUN HOME Kids Sing a Tribute to the Heroes of the Health Crisis

The original kids of Fun Home have created a touching tribute to the heroes working during the current health crisis.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Eden Espinosa

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 5pm with Zisl Slepovitch: "Klezmer Clarinet and Beyond". Watch on the company's Facebook here!

-Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello return with their Broadway Jackbox returns. Watch it on Twitch here!

-Stephanie Hsu leads song and story time on Broadway Babysitters .

Update: Pre-Broadway 1776 and More Postponed at Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group has announced the postponement of several upcoming productions.

Among the deferred productions is the pre-Broadway engagement of of A.R.T.'s 1776 at the Ahmanson Theatre. CTG now hopes to secure the Diane Paulus-directed production for an Ahmanson engagement as part of the 2021/22 Season, immediately following its Broadway run.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams- My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

What we're watching: The Lopez Family Sings The Beatles' 'Let It Be'

Academy Award-winning songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, hit social media today with their children to show off some more impressive four-part harmony on The Beatles classic, "Let It Be"

Social Butterfly: Joe Iconis Fans Create 'Andy's Song' Tribute Video

The Twitter stans of composer Joe Iconis and his frequent collaborator and Be More Chill star, George Salazar, came together this week to create a tribute to the duo.

Using the infamous celebrity "Imagine" video as a blueprint, the teens edited together their very own multi-key version of Iconis and Salazar's number, "Andy's Song."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles