VIDEO: Watch a New Version of Jeremy Jordan Singing 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A video of Jeremy Jordan singing he Céline Dion classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" has been circulating since 2015, and has garnered over 7 million views.

The video was taken during "Broadway Loves Céline Dion" on January 9th of 2015.

Now, Benjamin Rauhala has released a new video, featuring Jeremy's performance of that song from the earlier concert that same night.

Check out both the new video, and the original, below!

Rauhala shared an anecdote about the performance in the YouTube caption.

"When Jeremy and I tour, people ALWAYS ask for the song," he writes. "We very rarely do it because Jeremy worries we wouldn't be able to recreate the magic of us flying by the seat of our pants this night. The danger of us teetering on the edge in this footage is perhaps what makes it so fun and dynamic."

"Either way, I'll be glad to perform it again someday. I'm so proud so many people have enjoyed the original video, and I'm thrilled to share this performance with you."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You