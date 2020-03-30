Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 8
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Derek Spaldo from The Theatre School at DePaul University
The Aliens
Click Here for More Information on Derek Spaldo
Emily Urbanski from Belmont University
Nothing Stops Another Day
Click Here for More Information on Emily Urbanski
Nadina Hassan from Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music
Stranger to the Rain
Click Here for More Information on Nadina Hassan
Charles Mayhew Miller from Baldwin Wallace University
Family- Dreamgirls
Click Here for More Information on Charles Mayhew Miller
Carly Mazer from Northwestern University
Carly Mazer Showcase Video from Carly Mazer on Vimeo.
Calm- (Ordinary Days)/ Before it's Over- (Dogfight)
Click Here for More Information on Carly Mazer
Stevie LeWarne from New York University
'As Long As You're Mine' from Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Stevie LeWarne
Kendall Morgan from Berry College
Miracle of Miracles
Click Here for More Information on Kendall Morgan
Natalie Giannosa from California State University Fullerton
Cute Boys With Short Haircuts/Glitter And Be Gay
Click Here for More Information on Natalie Giannosa
Julia Marie Black from SUNY Fredonia
Soon- A Little Night Music
Click Here for More Information on Julia Marie Black
Ethan Rich from University of Central Florida
Leave, from Once
Click Here for More Information on Ethan Rich
Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Up an Argument Between Two Quarantined Journalists
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? W... (read more)
Breaking: SMASH Star Katharine McPhee Is 'Probably' Team Ivy; Megan Hilty Responds!
In a shocking turn of events, SMASH star Katharine McPhee has revealed her status as a tentative member of Team Ivy. ... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
WAITRESS in London to Close Permanently
The West End production of Waitress, which recently temporarily closed due to the current health crisis, has announced via Twitter and their website, ... (read more)
New York City Center Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season
New York City Center has canceled the remainder of the 2019–2020 season including Encores! Thoroughly Modern Millie.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Colleen Ballinger in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky
Stars in The House continues tonight (8pm) with Miranda Sings/Colleen Ballinger.... (read more)
