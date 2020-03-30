VIDEO: The Lopez Family Sings The Beatles' 'Let It Be'
Academy Award-winning songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, hit social media today with their children to show off some more impressive four-part harmony on The Beatles classic, "Let It Be"
Check out their performance here:
Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its 2010 Off-Broadway run. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.
